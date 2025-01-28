Hamilton County mayors respond to sheriff's new immigration program

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County mayors are speaking up after the county sheriff’s office became the first in the state to implement a new immigration policy.

The program was announced Monday night. It only affects undocumented immigrants in jail.

"I can assure everyone that this program is specifically targeting illegal aliens that have committed a crime, that are in our jail. We are not doing this as a means to target people who are victims, target people because of their race, or ethnicity. We're not doing that," Chief Deputy John Lowes said.

According to US Census data, over 32,000 immigrants call Hamilton County home.

WRTV reached out to the Mayors of Carmel, Noblesville, Fishers, and Westfield for their thoughts on the ruling.

Their statements are below:

CARMEL MAYOR SUE FINKAM:

The Carmel Police Department will continue to focus on maintaining public safety and serving our community at the highest level. We will coordinate, as necessary, with state and local authorities to keep our community safe.

FISHERS MAYOR SCOTT FADNESS:

I have not been involved in these discussions, nor has Fishers Police, with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department. I am certain we will continue to enforce all the laws of our land and will cooperate with law enforcement agencies when and where appropriate.

NOBLESVILLE MAYOR CHRIS JENSEN:

The City of Noblesville, including Mayor Chris Jensen's Office and Noblesville Police Department, were not involved in discussions with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office regarding the Immigration Commission. The city will continue upholding the law as our public safety department does every day and will work with other law enforcement agencies, as necessary. It is critical that all of Hamilton County work closely together, especially on public safety.

WESTFIELD MAYOR SCOTT WILLIS:

I want to clarify that we were not a part of any planning or implementation with the Sheriff’s Office regarding the Immigration Commission. We understand that this is related to detaining illegal immigrants that were arrested for criminal activity. While this has no impact on local law enforcement policies, we remain committed to upholding the law and will continue to cooperate with all levels of law enforcement, as needed, to ensure the continued safety of our community.

Angela Adams has been an immigration attorney in Hamilton County for two decades. She says immigration can bring more good to a community.

“I think people don't realize that immigration is more than just the border,” Adams said.

She says the ongoing immigration debate is fueled by poor policies.

“(Undocumented immigrants) want documents. They want to have a green card, lawful permanent residency, or even a temporary worker permit. Our laws don't provide for that,” she explained.

Adams fears a lack of understanding could lead to economic issues in the county.

“It's about having a robust economy and being able to attract the best and the brightest talent for our companies,” she said. “We don't want to deter legal immigration. We should embrace it and celebrate that it makes our community richer, makes our culture and our schools more diverse, and shows us the world.”

