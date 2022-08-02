Watch Now
Carmel rated No. 1 for bicycle-friendly city

Posted at 7:32 PM, Aug 02, 2022
CARMEL — The City of Carmel has been ranked as the No. 1 city in Indiana for bicycle friendliness by People for Bikes.

People for Bikes ranks cities across the globe and determine their rankings on the basis of the city's bicycle network and survey responses from residents.

On a 100-point scale, Carmel scored 55, which is higher than all the other cities in Indiana. This ranking puts Carmel at the No. 11 spot among all Midwestern cities.

"We are pleased to be recognized as one of the best places to bike in the Midwest and we will continue to improve as we add more paths and trails to our network,” Mayor Jim Brainard said. “Building a better bicycling culture is important for bike safety and providing transportation choices for people. It is also an important part of our strategy to improve our quality of life in order to attract jobs and a professional work force companies need to thrive.”

Carmel has more than 220 miles of trails and side paths. On average, the city adds 10 miles every year.

The city also continues to add bicycle parking, bike pump and repair stations. The city also has a Bike Share system.

To view the complete city rankings, click here.

