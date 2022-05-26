Carmel announces new street paving projects

CARMEL — The city of Carmel has announced that 30 miles of the city streets will be repaved during the summer.

The repaving has already started and will continue as the weather gets warmer. More the $4.5 million will be spent on projects across the city.

"We work hard to create a high quality of life in Carmel and that includes having smooth, pothole-free roads on which to drive in our city." Mayor Jim Brainard said.

The projects will begin with preliminary concrete and curb repairs that will take a few weeks to complete. The milling and paving projects take about 3-5 days to complete and have lane restrictions.

2022 PROJECT LIST BY COUNCIL DISTRICT

NORTHEAST

Foster Grove

Brookshire Parkway from E. Main St. to Briarwood Trce. Hazelwood Drive from E. Main St. to Briarwood Trce. Briarwood Trace from N. Gray Rd. to its end Foster Drive from Brookshire Pkwy. to Foster Ct. Foster Court from end to end Capri Drive from Briarwood Trce. to its end Arden Court from Briarwood Trce. to its end Bedford Drive from Briarwood Trce. to its end Bedford Court from Bedford Dr. to its end Cheval Place from Brookshire Pkwy. to its end Cheval Court from Brookshire Pkwy. to its end Hazelwood Court from Hazelwood Dr. to its end Abbots Place from Hazelwood Dr. to all Hazelwood Circle from Hazelwood Dr. to its end

Overture

Overture Drive from E. 126th St. to Prelude Ln. Prelude Lane from Overture Dr. to Hazel Dell Pkwy. Opus Drive from Overture Dr. to Prelude Ln.

East Main Street

East Main Street from Gray Rd. to Keystone Pkwy.





SOUTHEAST

Gray Road

Gray Road from E. Main St. to E. 116th St. North Eyebrow – All South Eyebrow – All

East 106th Street

East 106th Street from Haverstick Rd. to 106th Pl. East 106th Street from 106th Pl. to Stratford Pl.

Stratford Place

Stratford Place from E. 106th St. to Barrington Dr.

River Road / East 122nd Street

All of 122nd Street River Road from E. Main St. to 122nd St.



WEST

Shelborne Road

Shelborne Road from W. 126th St. to W. 116th St.

West Road / West 126th Street

West Road from W. 131st St. to W. 126th St. West 126th Street from West Road to City Limits West Road from W. 126th St. to W. 121st St.



CENTRAL

Newark

Shoshone Drive from Range Line Rd. to Auman Dr. W.

Carmel Meadows

Carlin Drive from E. Main St. to Altam Ave. Carlin Court from Altam Ave. to its end Belden Drive from Altam Ave. to pavement break Altam Avenue from pavement break to Altam Ave.

College Meadows

Carrollton Avenue from Preston Dr. to Harrow Pl. Bristol Road from Harrow Pl. to Winchester Pl. All of Birnam Woods Trail Guilford Avenue from E. 101st St. to Chevy Chase Ln. Chevy Chase Ln. from Guilford Ave. to Birnam Woods Trl. Preston Drive from Carrollton Ave. to Chevy Chase Ln. East 103rd Street from College Ave. to Carrollton Ave. Rugby Court from Carrollton Ave. to its end Harrow Place from Carrollton Ave. to E. 104th St. Winchester Place from Bristol Rd. to pavement break Ramsgate Court from Birnam Woods Trl. to its end Rutherwood Court from Birnam Woods Trl. to its end



SOUTHWEST

West 116th Street

West 116th Street from Spring Mill Rd. to Ditch Rd.

