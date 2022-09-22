Carmel Clay Public Library set to reopen Oct. 1

CARMEL — The Carmel Clay Public Library's main branch will reopen on Oct. 1, after being closed for more than two years for renovations.

"The original version of this building opened in 1999. So it was time," Bob Swanay, director of Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) said.

The new library goes beyond books. Upgrades include a cafe, an expanded teen section, and even a high-tech digital media lab.

"The landscape of libraries is just deeper and richer. There's more directions you can go. There's deep dives you can take in any number of directions. It depends on your interests. We support lifelong learning. Whatever your interest is, it's likely the library can help enhance and help with furthering your interests," Swanay said.

The expanded teen section includes communal spaces, study rooms and lots of funky decor. The digital media lab will have computers, sound and video rooms and even 3D printers. New staff members will be on hand to help out.

"I think it'll be fun to try new things, like the 3D printing," Carmel resident Alexandira Hicks said. "I think it'll be great for not just younger people, but older people, and the younger kids, too."

"I love it. It was one of my favorite places to study growing up," Carmel resident Sydney Scott said. "And I just love that it's moving more towards the future, and getting bigger and more exciting."

Even with the high-tech upgrade, there are still stacks of books and cozy chairs around every corner.

"I think what's so cool about libraries is it means different things to different people, and it's all perfectly valid, and it's all great," Swanay said.

The library will be holding a Grand Opening Celebration on Oct. 1.