Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard won't seek reelection in 2023 after seven terms

CARMEL — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard won't seek reelection in 2023, ending his seven-term run in office.

At a Tuesday press conference outside Carmel City Hall, Bainard said he came to the decision over the last several months.

Brainard, 68, said that while he's leaving office, he won't be fully retiring. Instead, he said he plans to seek new opportunities in the private sector.

"Carmel is in good footing. It's in a good place right now," he said. "The amount of private capital investment we see overflowing into the city is unprecedented ... it's a good time."

Brainard said many city government department heads will stay in their roles after he leaves office.

He added that the city is in a good place for a transition to new leadership, citing low unemployment, tax and crime rates and high livability.

"I've often been asked to offer advice on matters of city design, development, sustainability and livability and I look forward to possibly helping other communities and business sectors learn from Carmel's success," he said.

Brainard served as the city's mayor for 27 years, during which time the city saw its population grow from about 25,000 to nearly 100,000.

According to the city's website, Carmel is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States.

Brainard said he'll use the last few months of his term — which ends in December — to complete and advance ongoing project.

"I want to thank the citizens and businesses of Carmel who've supported me in implementing this vision that has made Carmel a premier city in which to live, work and raise a family," he said.