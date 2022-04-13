Charter school files lawsuit against Carmel Clay School Board

CARMEL — Valor Classical Academy, a charter school looking to add a location in Hamilton County, has filed a lawsuit against the Carmel Clay School Board of Trustees.

The suit, filed Friday to the Hamilton Superior Court according to Valor Classical Academy, claims the Carmel Clay School Board were non-compliant with Indiana Code by not notifying the Indiana Department of Education upon their closure of Orchard Park Elementary School.

Valor alleges the school board did not “report the decision to close” Orchard Park Elementary nor make the school building available to the charter organization for $1. Therefore, Valor claims, the Carmel Clay School Board broke the law.

Holly Wilson, the founder of Valor, shared her thoughts in a Monday press release.

“Orchard Park is owned by the taxpayers and is no longer being used for classroom instruction,” Wilson said. “We’d like to restore this facility back to a productive use by opening a classical school that supports parents, students and educators and adds new opportunities and value to this vibrant community.”

In response to the lawsuit, Emily Bauer of Carmel Clay Schools released the following statement.

“The Orchard Park property is an important asset to the neighborhood and we remain pleased to partner with Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation for the property’s future use to benefit our entire community,” Bauer said. “We are aware of the lawsuit initiated by Indiana State Representative Christopher Jeter on behalf of the Indiana Classical Schools Corporation. The response to a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s office confirmed we have been fully compliant with the law regarding the use of our property. CCS will now efficiently address the matter through the judicial process as needed.”