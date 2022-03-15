Construction impacting Range Line Road in Carmel

CARMEL — As we get closer to spring, orange barrels, cones, and barricades are blooming along central Indiana roads amid ongoing construction projects.

The latest traffic closure is for the reconstruction of South Range Line Road from Carmel Drive to 116th Street.

"I knew they were doing construction, but I didn't know that the roads were going to be closed off yet," said Gretchen Harter, who didn't know until today about the road closure.

Just about everywhere you go in the city of Carmel, it's common to see roundabouts.

"It definitely helps, just not sitting at the red lights anymore. I like them a lot," said Quentin Hess, a sale associate at Batteries Plus Bulbs in Range Line Crossing.

A small stretch between South Range Line Road and Medical Drive closed Monday to begin construction for another roundabout. The process will take roughly 45 days to complete before phase two begins in May.

Hess said they warned customers about the construction and road closure, but it didn't make it any less painful for business seeing fewer customers than usual on Monday.

"We (have) been getting calls with people not sure of how to get in. There are still openings on both sides. I definitely think it's affecting our business a little bit, but not terrible," said Hess.

On Monday, there was a heavy flow of traffic cutting through Range Line Crossing just to get around. Harter said she saw this bit of commuting annoyance as a positive.

"Ugh well, you know it's just part of growing, and Carmel has roundabouts everywhere. So, it's not a surprise, so we have to just figure it out," said Harter.

Phase two of the Range Line Road project is expected to begin on May 1. The road will close at 116th Street for roughly 80 days while crews work on another roundabout.