Fishers Council to vote on proposed development tonight

FISHERS — The Fishers City-Council will vote tonight to approve a $550 million economic development that will relocate the Indy Fuel from the Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum to Fishers.

The now-approved development includes an 8,500-seat event center. There will also be added restaurants, retail spaces and housing added from the plan.

The development adds to a seemingly ever-growing Fishers district that now includes being the future home of Andretti Autosport.

The growth in Fishers is expected to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the city.

The meeting will be streamed on the City of Fishers YouTube page.