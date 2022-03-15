Torchy's Tacos to open new restaurant in Fishers Wednesday

FISHERS — Taco lovers, rejoice: Fishers' food scene has a new face in town that promises to rock your taste buds.

The new Torchy's Tacos, a Mexican-street-food-style taco restaurant, will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The restaurant, at 11595 Whistle Dr., held a grand opening celebration Monday and gave away free tacos, chips and dips, and merchandise, according to its Facebook page.

Torchy's prides itself on its wide variety of tacos, queso and margaritas. Its menu includes breakfast tacos, vegetarian alternatives, and an assortment of margaritas and tacos to choose from, including the "Taco of the Month".

It also serves direct trade coffee and other non-alcoholic drinks.

The chain started as a food trailer in Austin, Texas and has since expanded to other states including Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.

Its only other Indiana store is located at 1540 Veterans Pkwy. in Jeffersonville.

Those who don't wish to dine indoors can get their food by curbside pickup or contactless delivery via the Torchy's Tacos app or website.