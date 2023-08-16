Noblesville council approves home, business development on city's east side

NOBLESVILLE — On Tuesday, the Noblesville City Council approved an agreement that could bring a large development to the city's east side.

The development would impact 603 acres of land in the area bordered by 156th and 166th streets, Boden and Olio roads.

As part of the development, 295 multi-family apartments, 535 single family homes and 110 specialty housing units would be built.

The plan also calls for 690 age-restricted homes as part of a Del Webb neighborhood.

The area will also include retail space, an indoor pool, a trail system, pocket parks and more.

Noblesville officials say this is a 10-year project with utility construction slated to begin this winter.