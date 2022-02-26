Upcoming musical to benefit organization helping hundreds of Hoosiers

NOBLESVILLE — Each week, hundreds of Hamilton County families rely on assistance from a care center that provides a variety of different services.

"There was nothing I could do to remotely cover our needs. I'm a nurse. I have a degree," Angie Sherrill said.

After 16 years of marriage, Sherrill and her husband got a divorce — leaving her a single mom with six children.

Trying to find a way to make ends meet, she was referred to Grace Care Center in Noblesville.

"They love you, they just love you well. Never did I feel less than anyone else there that was serving me because I was in poverty at that time," she said.

Grace Care Center helps families through their food pantry and thrift store. From 2017 to 2019, Sherill also took advantage of other services. The Center even gifted her family a used van.

"That really rocked our world, it's like what? That was really special," Sherill said.

After those two years, Sherrill and her husband decided to get re-married, but during the pandemic he lost his job. Once again they turned to Grace Care Center for assistance.

Their family is not alone.

According to the center, between May of 2020 and October of 2021, Grace Care Center served more than 46,000 households.

"There are hundreds of families coming to us every single week," Amy Christie, Grace Church Pastor of Community Life, said.

In order to fill the need, 250 volunteers are needed weekly and donations are critical.

Starting Friday Feb. 25, the community has a chance to support the center.

For two weekends, Grace Theatre will perform the musical "The Little Mermaid." It will be their first show in three years and all of the proceeds will benefit Grace Care Center.

"I feel like both things, the show and care center spread joy by helping people in our community and making sure we are putting others above ourselves and loving people well," Christie said.

Money raised will also help leaders launch a mobile care center this year.

Shows run Feb. 25-27 and March 3-6.