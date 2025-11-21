Westfield Washington Schools approves new boundaries for K-8 students

WESTFIELD — In a vote of 4-1, the Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) Board of School Trustees approved new attendance boundaries for K-8 students.

Families with registered students in the district will begin receiving emails on Friday notifying them of their child's school assignment under the new boundary.

The official spokesperson for WWS said these changes are to keep up with the rapidly growing student population within the district.

"WWS is one of the fastest-growing school districts in Indiana, with K–4 enrollment increasing by 660 students over the past five years. Beginning in the 2026–27 school year, elementary schools, which currently serve 800+ total students, will begin serving K-5," WWS said in a release.

WWS says the shift in the maps will ensure that every elementary school will serve grades K-5, which will "ensure a consistent experience for young learners and strengthen both academic and social development."

To further support growth and enhance the learning environment, WWS said:



Two additional elementary schools, Midland Crossing Elementary School (new) and Westfield Elementary School (current site of Westfield Intermediate School), will open for the 2026–27 school year

will open for the 2026–27 school year A new middle school will open for the 2027–28 school year, after which both middle schools will serve grades 6–8

The new middle school, which will be located at IN S.R. 32 and Centennial Road, will become the feeder school for Midland Crossing, Maple Glen, Oak Trace and Shamrock Springs Elementary schools The current middle school, located on W. Hoover St., will become the feeder school for Monon Trail, Washington Woods, Carey Ridge and Westfield Elementary schools

“While rebalancing of this scale impacts everyone, this is an important investment in the future of Westfield Washington Schools. As our district grows, these boundary adjustments ensure we can use our facilities efficiently, maintain class sizes, and deliver the high-quality educational programs our community expects. It positions us to welcome future generations of Shamrocks with confidence,” said Dr. John Atha, WWS Superintendent, in the release.

Provided, WWS

Provided, WWS

TRANSPORTATION

Officials from WWS said the district has partnered with the transportation consultant firm SafeRoutz to conduct studies to develop updated bus routes. The district hopes this will reduce travel time and maintain safe and efficient pickup and drop-off protocols.

STAFFING

Now that the new boundaries are in place, the process within the district has begun to determine the number of educators needed to teach each grade level, WWS said.

Teachers will get a survey to complete to indicate their preferences for grade level, school placement and teammates. The district will use this information to create balanced teaching teams across all schools.