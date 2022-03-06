Watch
Westfield hosting free movie series at Grand Junction Plaza

Posted at 3:29 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 15:29:29-05

WESTFIELD — Beginning in April, Grand Junction Plaza will transform into a movie theater for a new series.

Movies in the Plaza is a monthly event that will run from April through December. Each event is free and movies will begin at dusk.

The schedule is:

April 22 | Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
May 27 | Inside Out
June 24 | PAW Patrol the Movie
July 22 | The Parent Trap (1998)
August 26 | Luca
September 9 | Encanto
September 23 | Raya and the Last Dragon
October 28 | Hocus Pocus
December 2 | Elf

