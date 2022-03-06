Westfield hosting free movie series at Grand Junction Plaza

WESTFIELD — Beginning in April, Grand Junction Plaza will transform into a movie theater for a new series.

Movies in the Plaza is a monthly event that will run from April through December. Each event is free and movies will begin at dusk.

The schedule is:

April 22 | Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

May 27 | Inside Out

June 24 | PAW Patrol the Movie

July 22 | The Parent Trap (1998)

August 26 | Luca

September 9 | Encanto

September 23 | Raya and the Last Dragon

October 28 | Hocus Pocus

December 2 | Elf