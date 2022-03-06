Westfield hosting free movie series at Grand Junction Plaza

WESTFIELD — Beginning in April, Grand Junction Plaza will transform into a movie theater for a new series.
Movies in the Plaza is a monthly event that will run from April through December. Each event is free and movies will begin at dusk.
The schedule is:
April 22 | Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
May 27 | Inside Out
June 24 | PAW Patrol the Movie
July 22 | The Parent Trap (1998)
August 26 | Luca
September 9 | Encanto
September 23 | Raya and the Last Dragon
October 28 | Hocus Pocus
December 2 | Elf
