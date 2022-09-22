'Learn to put the guns down': Family responds to deadly Cumberland shooting

CUMBERLAND— Three people were shot Wednesday evening in Cumberland at a Speedway gas station.

READ MORE: https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/crime/3-shot-in-cumberland-outside-of-gas-station

“It’s just got to stop – it’s not just in one area – it’s all over,” A neighbor told WRTV.

According to Cumberland Police Chief Suzanne Woodland, one person died at the hospital and two others were transported in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station at the intersection of 10th Street and German Church Road, according to Cumberland police.

A fourth person involved in the shooting has been arrested by police at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's office identified the victim as Daeshua Reese, 29.

“I feel for all parents that have to bury their children. We are not supposed to do that, they are supposed to bury us,” Da’Wana Reese said.

Da'Wana is Daeshua’s stepmother.

She said Daeshua was a loving, caring man. To him, family was everything.

“I wish the young people would just stop. Learn to put the guns down, if you want to fight, fight with your fists,” Da’Wana said.

Daeshua’s parents said they won't forget his infectious energy.

“I don’t wish that we have to do this ever again," Da’Wana added. "It's hard."

Daniel Reese Sr. is Daeshua's father. He said, "A lot of people lose their life at the wrong place at the wrong time."