Greenfield community comes together to help families displaced in apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Several Greenfield families do not have a home after a fire destroyed their apartment building Monday morning. Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the Greenfield Crossing Apartments on the city's north side.

The Greenfield Deputy Fire Chief told WRTV that early morning winds contributed to the spread of the fire. At one point, one of the floors collapsed.

Donations are pouring in already after the flames ripped through 12 units at the complex.

"As we just watched it, it just seemed like everything we've been trying to build has just fallen apart," Samantha Camp, a resident displaced by the fire said.

Camp said she was at home with her daughter when she heard the blaring sound of a fire alarm.

"At first, I just kind of laid and listen to it because it's quite often that the fire alarms may chirp every now and then," Camp said.

But as time went by, Camp realized this was not a false alarm.

"My neighbor started banging on the door as I got to my door and said there is a fire. You got to get your people and get out," Camp said.

Camp rushed to grab her daughter, unable to even grab a coat. Leaving her two cats behind.

"I just prayed for it to slow," Camp said.

Everyone made it out of the building. However, three people went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

It didn't take long before people took to Facebook, rallying behind these families impacted. Asking folks to drop donations off at Greenfield Crossing Apartments leasing office.

"I was expecting to be one of the first donations, and this place is filled," Kate Murray-Gault said.

"It makes me happy. It makes me emotional a little bit," Heaven Collins said.

"This could be any of us, and this is what you'd get if you fell on hard times," Steve Gault said.

"In a moment in our world where it's so rough right now, it was really nice to see people care," Camp said.

Support for those in need after tragedy is an indescribable feeling for Camp, along with knowing her entire family is safe.

"We found both of our cats. So, our whole family is completed. We are good," Camp said.

You can drop off donations at the leasing office from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any donations left will go to the Hancock Hope House shelter in Greenfield.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Investigators tried to get in today, but the building is still deemed unsafe.

School supplies, toiletries, shoes, undergarments, gift cards, baby items, dog food and cat food are all needed for the displaced residents.