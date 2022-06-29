Hancock Health, Hendricks Regional Health join Mayo Clinic Care Network

Ind. — Hancock Health and Hendricks Regional Health are joining the Mayo Clinic Care Network, which will allow physicians to consult with Mayo Clinic specialists and provide other services.

The two health systems will remain independent. It's a first of its kind health partnership in Indiana.

"In the future, this relationship with Mayo Clinic will allow our care teams meaningful and timely access to some of the best medical specialists in the world," Steve Long, president and CEO of Hancock Health, said.

"[This is] the next step in preserving, growing and innovating local access to the most patient-focused, highest quality, specialized care possible," Kevin Speer, J.D, president and CEO of Hendricks Regional Health, said. "At a time when health care affordability has never been more important to Hoosiers, this collaboration is a shining example of how we are expanding world-class medicine in west-central Indiana at no additional cost for patients."

Both counties are ranked in the top five healthiest counties in the state.

"We want to have the opportunity for patients to stay as close to home as they can. Frankly, that's what patients want as well," Long said. "So this ability to rely on the resources of the Mayo Clinic through the Mayo Clinic Care Network gives us that ability to say, hey, we can get that second opinion for you from Mayo."

Dr. Julia Compton with Hancock Physicians Network says it also provides the ability to tailor medicine to the patient.

Physicians will have access to Mayo Clinic clinical tools including: