Harry & Izzy's reopens newly renovated location at Indianapolis International Airport

Changes include a larger dining room area, expanded bar and new menu items
DAVE PLUIMER
The newly renovated Harry & Izzy’s location at Indianapolis International airport has reopened at full capacity.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 16:05:21-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The newly renovated Harry & Izzy’s location at Indianapolis International airport has reopened at full capacity.

Changes include a new dining room area that will add more than 60 seats, along with an expanded bar. The bar expansion features a St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail station, where guests can see Shrimp Cocktails being assembled before their own eyes.

The restaurant will also be offering a full menu for the first time since March 2020. The menu will include eggs benedict, filet benedict, chicken sliders, filet sliders and steak entrees.

According to the restaurant, the workforce has recovered to pre-pandemic levels thanks to expanded seating, new menu items and steady increases in passenger travel.

This Harry & Izzy’s location is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is located inside the Indianapolis International Airport in Concourse A.

