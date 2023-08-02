Hendricks Co. homicide victim was long-time mental health champion

AVON — Mental Health America of Hendricks County is asking for the public’s help in solving the homicide of their long-time board member and past president, Rebecca "Becky" Maners.

According to police Maners, 62, of Clayton died by homicide on Friday, July 14.

“The senseless crime that took the life of Becky, our Past Board President will have a major impact on the people our agency serves,” said Lael Hill, Executive Director of Mental Health America of Hendricks County.

Mental Health America of Hendricks County is pleading with the public to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-745-4033 if they have any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

"Becky was a champion in promoting mental wellness and suicide prevention in Hendricks County," said Deana Carter, Director of Operations and Volunteer Retention. She was with MHAHC for 8 years.

The organization said Becky raised over 50,000 dollars for the mission of MHAHC, offered leadership and strategic insight, and enjoyed attending many community events, including the annual Night Out Against Crime on the first Tuesday of every August.

“She had an infectious smile and was always the first to arrive and last to leave at community service events,” the organization said in a news release to WRTV. “Her endless sharing of thoughts, talents, and advice made her a beloved hero in our community.”

Mental Health America of Hendricks County said Becky also worked at TKO Graphics for 23 years.

As part of the investigation, investigators are hoping to speak with a person who gave another person a ride that night in Belleville.

The person police want to speak to was driving a white full-sized pickup truck and gave the person a ride westbound.

If you are the driver of the white pickup truck or know who the driver of the white pickup truck is, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Sam Chandler directly at 317-745-4033.