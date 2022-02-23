Avon man, co-pilot killed in Ohio plane crash

FOSTORIA, Ohio — An Avon man and his co-pilot died Tuesday night after a plane crash in Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the plane crashed in a wooded area just before 11 p.m.

Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon and co-pilot Michael D. Wright, 51, of Casey Illinois, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Associated Press reports the single-engine plane was traveling from Illinois to Findlay, Ohio when the aircraft went down.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.