Avon man, co-pilot killed in Ohio plane crash

FOSTORIA, Ohio — An Avon man and his co-pilot died Tuesday night after a plane crash in Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the plane crashed in a wooded area just before 11 p.m.
Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon and co-pilot Michael D. Wright, 51, of Casey Illinois, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The Associated Press reports the single-engine plane was traveling from Illinois to Findlay, Ohio when the aircraft went down.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
NTSB is investigating the Feb. 22, crash of a Piper PA32-360 airplane near Fostoria, Ohio.— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 23, 2022
