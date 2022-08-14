Ohio-based Swensons Drive-In restaurant coming to Avon

AVON — An Ohio restaurant chain is getting ready to open its first Indiana location in Avon.
Swensons Drive-In sells burgers, milkshakes and several other food items. Meals are served carside and the restaurant will have no dining room.
The restaurant is hosting a start-of-construction cookout Monday, August 15 from 5-7 p.m. in the Costco parking lot, located at 8816 Dr. Charles Nelson Drive. The first 100 people will receive a free "Galley Boy" double cheeseburger.
The restaurant will be located at 8894 US Highway 36 and is set to open this fall.