Ohio-based Swensons Drive-In restaurant coming to Avon

AVON — An Ohio restaurant chain is getting ready to open its first Indiana location in Avon.

Swensons Drive-In sells burgers, milkshakes and several other food items. Meals are served carside and the restaurant will have no dining room.

The restaurant is hosting a start-of-construction cookout Monday, August 15 from 5-7 p.m. in the Costco parking lot, located at 8816 Dr. Charles Nelson Drive. The first 100 people will receive a free "Galley Boy" double cheeseburger.

Provided/Swensons Named “Ohio’s Best Burger” by Reader’s Digest, the Galley Boy is Swensons’ signature double cheeseburger.

The restaurant will be located at 8894 US Highway 36 and is set to open this fall.

