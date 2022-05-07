5-year-old dies after being found in Hendricks County creek, 3-year-old sibling taken to hospital

BROWNSBURG — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a 5-year-old boy died Saturday after being pulled from a creek.

First responders found the boy in a creek near Hidden Hills Lane off of 56th St. near Brownsburg around 12:30 p.m. He was pulled from the moving water and was unresponsive, according to a news release from deputies.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say a 3-year-old girl was found in the area who had also been in the water but appeared to have made it out of the water on her own.

The 3-year-old is a sibling of the boy who died, according to the release. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved in this tragic incident and our community as a whole," the release read.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Department of Child Services are assisting local authorities with the investigation.