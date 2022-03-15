Watch
Plainfield Police celebrate pi day with pups

Provided Photo/Plainfield Police Department
A Plainfield Police Officer serves a "doggie pie" to an adoptable dog at the Hendricks County Animal Shelter. Officers wanted to bring attention to the dogs at the shelter to help them get adopted.
Posted at 8:23 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 20:23:40-04

PLAINFIELD — A day normally reserved for math lovers went to the dogs Monday.

March 14, or 3/14, is known as pi day.

The Plainfield Police Department spent part of their afternoon making doggie pies — complete with whipped cream and treats — for each dog at the Hendricks County Animal Shelter.

A Plainfield Police Officer proudly displays his doggie pie. 15 officers celebrated Pi Day, or March 14, at the Hendricks County Animal Shelter.

The idea for the event came from none other than K9 Officer Prichard. 14 other officers joined Prichard in making the pies and delivering them to each kennel.

The department wanted to bring attention to the dogs at the shelter to help them get adopted.

An adoptable dog at the Hendricks County Animal Shelter enjoys a doggie pie made by a Plainfield Police Officer. The officers wanted to bring awareness to the dogs who are looking for new homes.
A very good dog sniffs a doggie pie made by a Plainfield Police officer. The department wanted to raise awareness for the dogs at the shelter.

The department tells WRTV at least one dog was in the process of being adopted during the hour long event.

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting a dog at the Hendricks County Animal Shelter, you can call 317-745-9250 or e-mail achelp@co.hendricks.in.us for more details.

