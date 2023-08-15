Plainfield Council approves expansion to Splash Island Water Park

PLAINFIELD — The Plainfield Town Council approved at $8.3645 million contract on Monday to expand the Splash Island Outdoor Waterpark.

The expansion includes three new waterslides, a splash pad, tiki hut cabana rentals and an update maintenance building.

“As we gear up to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Splash Island at the Richard A. Carlucci Recreation and Aquatic Center, we’re excited to bring these new amenities online,” said Robin Brandgard, Town of Plainfield Town Council President. “The Plainfield Parks & Recreation Department has established themselves as a department that creates memories for our residents and visitors, and we believe these additions will continue providing lasting memories for everyone.”

The 4 ½-acre Caribbean-themed outdoor waterpark, which opened to the public in June of 2004, currently features three waterslides, a 900-foot leisure river, an interactive children’s play area and more.

“The Plainfield Parks & Recreation Department is thrilled the Town Council approved this project,” said Director of Parks & Recreation, Brent Bangel. “These updates will give Splash Island a new face, making it bigger and better for our residents and visitors.”

The Splash Island expansion will begin in September 2023. It should be completed by Memorial Day 2024.