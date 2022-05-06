Lone Henry County domestic violence agency asks for help in landing $25,000 grant

HENRY COUNTY — An Indiana domestic violence and sexual assault agency is calling on the community to help them win a $25,000 grant.

Safe at Home is the only agency in Henry County that focuses on helping domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

Currently, Safe at Home works to connect survivors with shelters outside of Henry County, but their goal is to have a shelter of their own.

They are calling on the community to vote for them to receive the neighborhood assist grant from State Farm.

The grant, which is voted on here, could give them $25,000 to purchase and update a home in Henry County.

Voting closes at midnight tonight, but you can vote up to 10 times today.