Here's what's new at this year's Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair returns August 2nd – 18th, and this year the Fair has added 15 new attractions.
Here’s a sneak peek at what’s new at the 2024 Indiana State Fair. All of these attractions and events are free for fairgoers to enjoy with paid fair admission:
● Gold & Glory 100th Anniversary –August 2nd
● Celebrating the Beatles – August 3rd
● Illuminate! Outdoor Lantern Exhibit (outdoor lantern display with 14+oversized structures with lighting)
● Outdoor Movie Theatre
● Momma Town Live Birthing Center
● Great American Duck Race
● Pogo Fred
● Chris Lantz of Extreme Sculpting
● WTHR Olympic Zone – Paris
● Artscape! Where Imagination Grows Exhibit (immersive exhibit curated by Newfields)
● DockDogs presented by T-Mobile
● 406 FMX High Air Tour
● Baby Animal Feeding Adventure
● Lore & Tall Tales at the Indiana History Train
A complete list of all things to enjoy during this year’s State Fair can be found here. Tickets to the 2024 Indiana State Fair are available now.