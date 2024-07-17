Watch Now
Here's what's new at this year's Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair returns August 2nd – 18th
Posted at 7:00 AM, Jul 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair returns August 2nd – 18th, and this year the Fair has added 15 new attractions.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s new at the 2024 Indiana State Fair. All of these attractions and events are free for fairgoers to enjoy with paid fair admission:

State Fair Splash Pad

20240712_101029.jpg

Gold & Glory 100th Anniversary –August 2nd

● Celebrating the Beatles – August 3rd

● Illuminate! Outdoor Lantern Exhibit (outdoor lantern display with 14+oversized structures with lighting)

T Rex Tunnel_Illuminate.jpg

● Outdoor Movie Theatre

● Momma Town Live Birthing Center

● Great American Duck Race

Great American Duck Race.jpg

● Pogo Fred

Pogo_Fred.jpg

● Chris Lantz of Extreme Sculpting

● WTHR Olympic Zone – Paris

● Artscape! Where Imagination Grows Exhibit (immersive exhibit curated by Newfields)

● DockDogs presented by T-Mobile

● 406 FMX High Air Tour

406FMX.jpg

● Baby Animal Feeding Adventure

● Lore & Tall Tales at the Indiana History Train

A complete list of all things to enjoy during this year’s State Fair can be found here. Tickets to the 2024 Indiana State Fair are available now.

