Holiday guide: Top Indianapolis attractions this season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Holiday season is here, and central Indiana is offering families plenty of festive activities to keep everyone entertained throughout the season.

From ice skating in downtown Indianapolis to magical zoo experiences with Santa and traditional German markets, there's something for everyone looking to embrace the holiday spirit.

To help visitors make the most of the season, Visit Indy and Visit Hamilton County have brought back their Holiday Adventure Pass for its second year.

About the Holiday Adventure Pass

The free Holiday Adventure Pass serves as a guide for residents and visitors to experience holiday attractions throughout Marion and Hamilton counties. Available now through December 31, the pass allows users to earn points by checking in via QR codes at participating locations.

"The Holiday Adventure Pass is a fun, easy way for residents and visitors to make memories while exploring attractions across both counties," said Chris Gahl, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Visit Indy.

Users can accumulate points by visiting participating venues and redeem them for exclusive, locally sourced, holiday-themed prizes. By visiting 3 attractions, users can choose from prizes including a T-shirt from The Shop, an 8-ounce candle from Penn & Beech Candle Co., or an Indiana-themed wooden ornament from Silver in the City. Visiting 5 attractions enters users into a grand prize drawing for a weekend getaway to central Indiana.

WRTV's Northside reporter Casey Zanowic, Downtown reporter Nico Pennisi, and Hamilton County reporter Griffin Gonzalez visited some of the locations to give viewers a sneak peek of their offerings.

Ice Skating Returns to Downtown Indianapolis

The Elevance Health Rink at Morris Bicentennial Plaza is ready for winter break visitors. The ice rink will be open from December 18 to January 4, providing a perfect activity for kids off from school.

"There's nothing quite like it. Ice skating in downtown Indianapolis is pretty incredible," said Erin Wittern from Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

For beginners and children, the rink offers skate aids to help newcomers learn the basics. The location also provides a convenient activity for Pacers game attendees.

"If you're here for a Pacers game, we'd love to have you come before or stay after and take part in some skating," Wittern said.

To reserve a time to skate, visit the rink's website.

Christmas at the Zoo Brings Holiday Magic

The Indianapolis Zoo's Christmas celebration transforms the venue into a winter wonderland with Santa's Village, featuring Mrs. Claus' Kitchen and an interactive mirror maze.

"If you wanna see some animals that you'll never see outside of Christmas time, the zoo is the place to do it. The walrus, the arctic fox, the red pandas," said David Hosick from the Indianapolis Zoo.

Visitors can also meet Santa Claus at his North Pole office within the zoo.

"As Santa, one of my favorite parts is when the door opens for people to come see me at the North Pole. The faces and the expressions," Santa said.

German Heritage Celebrated at Christkindlmarkt

The Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt celebrates Indiana's German heritage, with one in 5 Hoosiers having German ancestry.

"Germans are big Christmas people. They love to celebrate the season," said Craig Mince from The Athenaeum Foundation.

The market features various vendors, including Timberjack, German wax ornaments, jewelers and German roasted nuts. Local vendor Lars Lawson from Timberjack emphasizes the market's focus on Indiana-made products.

The market's downtown location makes it easily accessible for city residents and visitors.

"That's really the beauty of a traditional German Christkindlmarkt. It's in the city center. It's smack in the middle," Mince said.

Children's Museum Offers WinterFaire Experience

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis presents its annual WinterFaire exhibit, creating an immersive experience for families.

"It is a magical forest-like world where little animal critters have come to life and they're inviting you to come and play alongside them," said Stephanie Eddleman from the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

"Everything here is designed for children and adults to do together, so that means adults can do all the activities on their own too," Eddleman said.

Newfields Illuminates Gardens for Winterlights

Winterlights at Newfields enters its 9th year, featuring millions of lights throughout the historic gardens.

"This is year 9 of our incredible outdoor winter garden celebration that illuminates our incredible historic garden with over 2 million lights," said Jonathan Wright, Ruth Lilly Director of The Garden and Fairbanks Park at Newfields.

The display includes a 25-foot immersive ornament and uniquely lit trees.

"This is probably the only place in the Midwest you're going to see them lit all the way to the tips of their branches," Wright said.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt

One of the Nation's top rated German Christmas markets, Carmel's Christkindlmarkt, continues its tradition with added convenience for visitors.

A free weekend shuttle service now operates from the former CNO campus at the intersection of College and Pennsylvania.

"It's a lot of work to keep it running, but, you know, there's this sense of relief, and when you see the impact and the joy on other people's faces, it makes all the hard work just so worth it," said Michael Nahmias from Carmel Christkindlmarkt.

See a show at The Payne and Mencias Paladium in Carmel

The Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts offers world-class entertainment during the holiday season.

"Well, first of all, you'll never hear music as you hear it in here. I mean, the acoustics of the place, the beauty of the place is an experience in itself, and then we bring in world-class artists on top of that in all sorts of genres," said Jeffrey McDermott, president of the venue.

A full list of their upcoming shows is available on their website.

Ice Skating at Noblesville's Federal Hill Commons

The Noblesville Federal Hill Commons provides another ice skating option with evening holiday lights.

"During the evening, we light up our Holiday & Lights trail over there so you can take a stroll, take some family pictures, and it's just a good time to come and hang out with your family and friends," said Savannah Solgere from Noblesville Parks & Recreation.

Historic Train Ride to the North Pole

The Nickel Plate Express offers a 75-minute journey to the North Pole on their Reindeer Express aboard historic 1956 Santa Fe El Capitan Bi-level Cars.

"They're all going to get a hot chocolate, a cookie. They're going to get a visit from Santa. They're going to get a visit from our jolly elves who are going to come and sing and dance with them and pass out bells," said Emily Reynolds from Nickel Plate Express.

Tickets are selling out quickly for this unique experience.

"I think it's just something truly unique that you can't go do anywhere else, and they're preserving history with every purchase of their ticket. It's keeping this train and the memories running," Reynolds said.

Additional Holiday Adventure Pass Attractions

Other participating venues in the Holiday Adventure Pass include Civic Theatre's "A Christmas Story The Musical," Conner Prairie's "A Merry Prairie Holiday," the Eiteljorg Museum's "Jingle Rails," the Indiana Historical Society's "Festival of Trees," Indiana Repertory Theatre's "A Christmas Carol," the Indiana State Museum's "Celebration Crossing," Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration, and Spark Holidays on the Circle at Monument Circle.

Some participating venues are ticketed attractions, and the Holiday Adventure Pass does not cover entry fees.

For a full list of participating events and information on the Holiday Adventure pass, see the Visit Indy website.

