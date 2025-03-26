How have school districts adjusted after property tax cap law?

MUNCIE — Every child is entitled to an education and school districts do what they can to provide them. A 2009 law forever changed how Indiana school districts receive money to fund that education.

The law capped property tax rates to fund education and used state funding to fill the gaps instead. Ball State University professor emeritus Dr. Charles Taylor decided to research how school districts spent their money in the years before and after the law took effect.

"Everybody agrees that education is important, and I think everyone would agree that it takes money to do it," Taylor said.

According to the study, school districts lost an average of $78 per student after the property tax cap while state funding provided aid worth $72 per student.

"The state's tendency is that the money they're giving to local school districts in the form of aid is not keeping up with inflation," Taylor said.

The school district in Ball State's backyard said they were devastated by the property tax cap. Muncie Community Schools superintendent Dr. Chuck Reynolds tells WRTV the district loses about $2,200 per student because of the law.

"These constraints impact funding for essential services such as student transportation, school security, utilities, building maintenance, custodial services, and any other essential expenses necessary to operate our schools," Reynolds said in a statement to WRTV. "Since the implementation of tax credits, Muncie Community Schools has consistently ranked among the six hardest-hit districts in the state."

WRTV's previous reporting in 2015 found Muncie Community Schools lost an estimated $11.5 million that year because of the law.

Taylor said certain districts did not have the option to cut anything other than educators after the law.

"Small schools had some tougher choices to make than bigger schools in terms of a lack of flexibility," Taylor said. "They all tried to preserve the instructional expenses the best they could."

Despite the changes in funding, some Ball State students such as Elyse Thompson are committed to pursue a career in education.

"I'm from a small town called New Ross in Montgomery County," Thompson said. "We aren't able to get a lot of opportunities that a place like Muncie can get, so I'm really excited to get to go home and teach."

Thompson and her sorority sisters share a passion for education. They raised money for childhood literacy with a pie-throwing event on Ball State's campus.

"Education is such a powerful tool," Thompson said. "Those who feel like they can be educated can lead, and being a leader is so important. I love education."