Hundreds of American flags in Lawrence honor veterans for Independence Day

LAWRENCE — Hoosiers will see a lot of red, white and blue for the Fourth of July, but the star-spangled banner carries a different weight for those who fought for the flag.

The Field of Honor outside of the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame in Lawrence pays tribute to veterans for Independence Day. 500 American flags are flying on the lawn, each with a name tag for a different service member from Indiana.

Lew Mathis, a master sergeant in the United States Marine Corps who served in Vietnam and Lebanon, quickly found the flag in his honor.

"This is one of the greatest things that can happen," Mathis said. "It recognizes the guys that have been there. You don't know what it does to our heart when we get some form of recognition."

Faith Martinez helped lead the effort to raise the flags on Wednesday. Her family has deep connections to the military.

"My dad and husband were all in the Army, and my son was in the Air Force," Martinez said. "I have an uncle and brother-in-law who were in the Marines and a brother-in-law who was also in the Army."

Martinez hopes the flags and the stories behind them can unite Indiana for Independence Day.

"This flag means peace, happiness and freedom, and we need that," Martinez said.

Mathis also wants Hoosiers to come and see the Field of Honor.

"It's amazing," Mathis said. "People should come out here and see how many flags there are for veterans from Indiana. It brings tears."