I-465 northbound between I-65 and I-70 will close for three weeks on July 12

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers are finding new routes after a section of Interstate 465 southbound closed for three weeks on June 1. They're going to have to repeat the process after Independence Day.

INDOT will close the northbound lanes of I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on July 12 for the same three-week road repair taking place on the southbound side.

WRTV Construction on Interstate 465 southbound near the Washington Street exit.

"We're coming out here and doing full-depth patchwork so that hopefully we don't have to come back here for another few years," said INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer.

Cramer said crews are on track to finish the southbound road repairs on time, which would allow traffic back on the freeway on June 21.

This is the most intensive repair to this section of I-465 since INDOT widened it in 1999. Cramer said it is necessary due to all of the truck traffic it handles.

"465 does receive a lot of damage from all of the weight, the speed, and the frequency," Cramer said. "We are doing everything possible to insure the maintenance can keep up with that weight."

Traffic is supposed to use I-70 and I-65 as detours around the closure, but David Walker said a portion of it goes by his house on Franklin Road instead.

"Every side street around me is packed because people are trying to take shortcuts," Walker said. "There are no shortcuts."

Walker hopes crews follow through and finish on time so he can find peace in his neighborhood again.

"It's scary. People get mad, they cut them off, then they all get mad and hit their horns and brakes," Walker said. "It's bad. It's terrible."

