Icy roads cause multiple crashes across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Freezing temperatures and wet roads created dangerous driving conditions across central Indiana Thursday morning, leading to multiple crashes and road closures as black ice formed on roadways.

The Carmel Fire Department reported crashes coming in across the county as temperatures dropped and wet streets turned to ice.

"If you're out, please use caution," the department warned.

The department reported that a multi-vehicle crash caused by icy conditions sent one vehicle into the outdoor seating area of Bar Louie. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Indiana State Police reported over 60 crashes and slide-offs on Indianapolis area interstates. Sergeant John Perrine advised drivers to manually turn on their headlights.

We have had over 60 crashes and slide offs this morning on Indianapolis area Interstates.



Roads are still hazardous, please slow down and drive safely



— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 11, 2025

Road Closures

The hazardous road conditions forced closures on major highways during the morning commute, including:



I-65 near Lebanon: Lebanon police reported black ice and several crashes earlier Thursday that halted traffic on Interstate 65 in both directions.



I-865 near Zionsville: The Indiana State Police said troopers shut down both directions of Interstate 865 on the northwest side of Indianapolis due to black ice concerns.



INDOT Response

Due to the deteriorating conditions, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced a "full callout" of crews earlier than anticipated.

"We're seeing some freezing mist that's making conditions very tricky in our district this morning," INDOT West Central said in a statement. "To make sure we keep up with what Mother Nature is throwing our way, we are beginning full call outs a little earlier than anticipated this morning."

The agency also reported that one of their vehicles was side-swiped at I-65 and State Road 47 at the 146-mile marker. The driver was not injured, but traffic is being diverted onto State Road 47 at that location.

Safety Warning

INDOT emphasized that rain is freezing upon impact with road surfaces, creating extremely hazardous conditions.

Officials are urging drivers to:



Slow down

Increase following distance

Avoid distractions

Check TrafficWise before traveling

"Let's all do our part to be safe this morning and throughout the upcoming event," INDOT said, noting they are also seeing slide-offs and other hazards on roadways throughout the area.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution if travel is necessary and to consider delaying non-essential trips until conditions improve.