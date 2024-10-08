IFD reminds neighbors to check smoke detectors

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a string of fires early Monday morning, the Indianapolis Fire Department is encouraging everyone to check the status of their fire prevention tools.

"It's about 54%, about three out of every five homes. When you have a fire fatality, those are caused by folks not having smoke alarms in their homes,” explained IFD Battalion chief Corey Floyd.

Experts suggest homeowners replace smoke detectors every 10 years, but that can cost hundreds.

IFD reminds Indy residents that they are available to provide help.

“One of the first resources that you need to call is your Indianapolis Fire Department,” explained Floyd.

“That will allow us to schedule an appointment to come out and do a home safety check with you and install your smoke alarm right there, free of charge.”

Indianapolis residents can fill out a form on the Indianapolis fire department’s websiteto request a free smoke alarm.

Floyd hopes the initiative from Indy residents will prevent disaster before it happens.

“It's not if a fire is going to happen, it's when a fire is going to happen."

The fire department offers many resources to the community, more information on those can be found ontheir website.

WATCH | Family of 5 displaced, firefighter injured in house fires across Indianapolis