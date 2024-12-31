IMPD Chief Chris Bailey reflects on 2024, discusses goals for 2025

As 2024 comes to an end, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey shares his thoughts on violent crime in the Circle City.

Chief Bailey was named police chief in February and says 2024 was a record year with the many events Indianapolis hosted.

Investigators have seen more than 170 criminal homicides in 2024. A dozen of those homicides involved teenagers.

Chief Bailey says he's proud of the progress made in reducing violent crime, but says more work needs to be done.

"There are many families and communities that have been impacted by violent crime this year, specifically murder, and we have to recognize those victims," Bailey said. "They're not numbers, and even though the number may go back to zero on January 1, that is not a number to a family or a community. They are a person, and they're gone."

Carlton Amos is still grappling with the loss of his brother and cousin, who died after being stabbed on Sunday.

"I'm angry, I'm hurt, I can't believe this," Amos said. "I'm sorry to both of them. Why?"

Chief Bailey said homicides continue to be a challenge. Across the board, crime is below 2020 levels, with 300 fewer robbery victims than in 2023.

"We saw in this city one of the biggest reductions in criminal homicides over a three year period than any other major city," Bailey said.

Chief Bailey says the reduction in homicides is due to a number of factors which include the Crime Guns Task Force, license plate readers and dash cameras.

"We added dash cameras that have already paid for themselves and we're able to see what our officers go through every day and what they encounter," Bailey said. "It adds accountability to us and it adds accountability to the community."

Chief Bailey's priorities for 2025 include reducing violent crime, enhancing relationships within the community, focusing on retention, and hiring new officers.

"Our transparency is going to continue to increase every day," Bailey said. "We're making steps toward a transparency website which will not only have crime data available on it, but all the things that the community want to see about their agency, our policies, all those things that are that are out there."

The department and the Indianapolis City-County Council also cracked down on street takeovers in 2024. Chief Bailey is pushing for new state laws in 2025.

"We're going to the state this year to try to get new state laws to increase penalties for fleeing from officers and for reckless driving specific to street takeovers, because that's just not something that impacts Indianapolis," Bailey said. "These are issues that are going to impact cities across the state."

Chief Bailey also reflected on his first year as chief.

"It is the honor of my life," Bailey said. "There's not many people that can say they've had that opportunity, so I'm super blessed to get to work with what I believe are the best women and men, both sworn and professional staff, anywhere in the business. I'm blessed and lucky to get to have that title. Every day, these individuals that work in this police department make me proud."

IMPD has 1,468 total officers and is short nearly 300 officers. In 2024, 117 recruits and laterals were added.

Chief Bailey plans to have three recruit classes again in 2025.