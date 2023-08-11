IMPD officer involved in fatal shooting identified, department provided investigation update

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man on the city's northeast side last week.

Douglas Correll, a 28-year-veteran of IMPD, was identified by IMPD Chief Randal Taylor as the officer involved in the shooting that killed 49-year-old Gary Harrell on Aug. 3.

Without providing more details about the officer, IMPD did provide insight into where the investigation is and what the next steps are.

"IMPD will continue to be fair and transparent with our community while protecting the integrity of criminal investigations, and officer safety," a release from the department stated. "IMPD formalized a policy in 2020 which outlines when and how officers involved in critical incidents should be identified to the public."

The incident that left Harrell dead is being investigated by IMPD's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

IMPD says detectives are working with the Marion County Prosecutors Office, and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency to ensure a fair and thorough investigation is completed.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office confirmed their involvement to WRTV.

IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a separate investigation "to ensure compliance with departmental policy." This is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting, per IMPD.