IMPD, OPHS announce safe place for Indy teens in violation of curfew

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) are working together to create a safe space for juveniles found violating curfew in downtown Indy.

The announcement comes after a tragic mass shooting on July 5 in downtown Indianapolis that left two teenagers dead and five others injured.

“This isn’t about punishment, it’s about protection,” said Chief Chris Bailey. “We’re working with our partners from across the community to do everything we can to keep young people safe and prevent further tragedy.”

As of now, the following curfew regulations will be enforced:



Children ages 15 to 17 are prohibited from being in public between:

- 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday

- After 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

- Before 5 a.m. Monday through Friday



- After 11 p.m. or before 5 a.m. on any day



Exceptions include:



Youth accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult.

Traveling to or from work, school events, religious services, or other lawful gatherings.



How the Safe Place works:

Before enforcing curfew, IMPD officers will use speakers on patrol cars to warn large groups of juveniles. They will announce the curfew 30 minutes before it starts, again at 15 minutes before, and then a final reminder when curfew begins.

If a juvenile is found in violation, officers may take them to the designated safe space, where service providers can offer support.

Officers will reach out to the juvenile's parents or guardians for pickup. If they cannot make contact, the juvenile may be taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for the curfew violation, which is not considered an arrest and won’t leave a permanent record.

Community leaders emphasize that the safe space aims to do more than just hold youth; it will connect them and their families with valuable resources, such as mentorship, mental health services, educational help, and job readiness programs. Additionally, the reunification center will also offer food.

The initiative is expected to roll out this weekend, coinciding with the WNBA All-Star festivities downtown.

"This initiative is not just a response to curfew violations, it’s a doorway to opportunity for young people in the city," said OPHS Director Andrew Merkley. "We’ll be able to connect them and their families with the resources they need to thrive, not just in the moment, but long-term."

The Indianapolis City-County Council is currently working to reevaluate the curfew ordinance to enhance safety for young people in the city. The proposed changes will be discussed at a public safety meeting on July 16.