IMPD seeks community's help to locate missing 20-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the community's help to locate a missing 20-year-old woman.
20-year-old Serenity Henderson was last seen June 17 in the 300 block of Cossell Drive.
Police describe Henderson as 5'5, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She is believed to be in extreme danger.
If located, please dial 911 immediately.
