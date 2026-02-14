INDIANAPOLIS — Protesters lined Broad Ripple Avenue to protest federal immigration enforcement on Friday.

Hoosiers across Indy metro protest immigration enforcement in Indiana

“Immigrants have always made America better. The country is built on the backs of immigrants," Alida Schleyer with local activist group Indy Resistance said.

Schleyer is concerned about how the state and federal government are treating immigrants, documented or not.

“People oppose these detention centers," she said. “They’re abhorrent. They’re horrible. We don’t need that in Indiana. We don’t want that in Indiana.”

Across town on Monument Circle, Indiana Students Against ICE took to the streets to protest as well.

“Show solidarity with people who are probably too scared to leave their house because they’re scared they’re going to be abducted. That’s what ICE is doing. They’re kidnapping people," IU Indianapolis student Lillian Ray said.

There have been major developments in Indiana regarding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week.

On Wednesday, Carmel Police Department confirmed to WRTV that ICE is establishing an office within its city limits.

On Thursday, the Indiana House of Representatives passed legislation that would require law enforcement agencies and other entities across the state to comply with immigration enforcement.

“I’m worried about the future of this country. For my son’s family and for all the kids that are going to inherit the country it’s becoming. Aren’t we better than this?” protester Becki Hahn said.

Metro Police released a statement acknowledging planned protests this weekend.

IMPD says lawful assembly is protected. Unlawful activity will result in a public safety response.

Under Indiana law, a person may be subject to arrest for:



Blocking traffic, emergency vehicles or pedestrians

Refusing lawful orders to disperse

Damaging or defacing property

Threatening or physically confronting others

Criminal trespass

