Data Centers could be coming to Pike and Decatur Townships

INDIANAPOLIS — Data centers are rapidly expanding across central Indiana, with two new projects. One is proposed in Pike Township and another in the early stages in Decatur Township, sparking debate among local officials.

American Tower says it has submitted plans for a data center on Indianapolis' north side in Pike Township, while Sabey Data Centers says it is in early discussions for an investment north of Camby Road in Decatur Township.

"We're more concerned about just really keeping our wildlife here in Pike Township," said Annette Johnson, Pike Township trustee.

The proposed developments could be part of a larger regional trend that has seen data center projects emerge across central Indiana, including previous proposals in Franklin Township, Martindale-Brightwood and in Morgan County.

"These guys ain't going away, and I'm not talking about this particular project. We had the one in Franklin Township, we had Martindale-Brightwood, then Pike Township, now Decatur Township," said Pat Andrews, Chair of the Land Use Committee for the Decatur Township Civic Council.

Sabey Data Centers representatives shared this statement about the company's potential move to the state:

"Sabey Data Centers is excited about the potential to be part of Indiana’s growing technology landscape. We are committed to building lasting relationships with the communities where we operate, and we look forward to engaging with residents and local leaders in the Decatur Township as we explore opportunities to bring thoughtful, sustainable development to the region. "



We’re not one of the large tech corporations that have previously sparked concern. We’re a private, vertically integrated, and family-owned company that hires locally and calls the communities we build in home, too. We’re committed to earning trust through transparent engagement, responsible development, modern efficiency standards, responsible power planning, and long-term partnerships (all of which we count among our core values)." Sabey Data Centers

"You want to make the best-informed decision you can, but that does require the steep learning curve that we're going through," Andrews said.

The data center boom extends nationwide, with Virginia being home to the largest data center market in the world, housing more than 35% (~150) of all known hyperscale data centers worldwide.

However, not all communities have embraced these projects. A Google data center in Franklin Township was scrapped earlier this year after local opposition.

Dr. Mary Finley-Brook, a University of Richmond geography and sustainability professor who has studied the data center boom, said communities need to carefully weigh the promised benefits against potential negative impacts.

"The benefits would potentially seem like money invested into your county or into your city, but what we find is the amount that's being agreed upon doesn't actually make up for the harms that are taking place," Finley-Brook said.

Local officials say they want more information before making decisions about the proposed projects.

"Our message has been that we want to be educated. We want to have the questions answered," Johnson said.

American Tower Corp. sent WRTV this statement regarding the proposed development in Pike Township:

"American Tower has submitted an application to the City of Indianapolis/Marion County to re-zone a portion of the property where our existing tower site is located. If approved, this change will allow us to build a small data center within that area.



We are committed to following all processes, legal requirements, and environmental regulations mandated by the City of Indianapolis/Marion County, and other state and national agencies and



authorities. To respect local procedures, we will not make public statements about the project until the official review process is complete. All details will be shared during the community engagement sessions established by the City of Indianapolis/Marion County." Media Relations, American Tower Corp.

DECATUR TOWNSHIP OPEN HOUSE:

Tuesday, November 18th

6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Decatur Township School for Excellence – Community Room (2nd Floor)

5106 S High School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221

PIKE TOWNSHIP OPEN HOUSE:

Wednesday, November 19th

6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Pike Township Trustee’s Office 5665 Lafayette Road, Suite C, Indianapolis, IN 46254

