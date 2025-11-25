Woman killed in Southside Indianapolis apartment shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed at her Indianapolis apartment Monday night, in what family members say was domestic-related.

Police say Amanda S. Jones was killed at an apartment complex on the city's south side while her 2-year-old daughter was home. The child was not injured during the incident.

"I told her over and over that relationship's not good for you. You gotta leave," said Denaejah Ivy, Jones' cousin.

While the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released a motive, police reports show officers had been called to the same address multiple times, including one call less than nine hours before Jones was killed.

In previous calls, Jones reported harassment, domestic disturbances and a protection order violation. Court records show a felony intimidation charge was filed but was ultimately dismissed.

"She filed multiple; she did multiple police reports. I was on the phone, actually, numerous times, and she told the police, 'You're not gonna do something till somebody's dead.' I heard her tell them that," Ivy said.

"I feel like I lost a sister. I feel like I lost my everyday person, my everyday friend," Ivy said.

Danyette Smith, director of the Indy Champions with the Indy Public Safety Foundation, said survivors need to prioritize their safety.

"What we have to understand as a survivor, as an advocate, as someone who's been doing this work for many years, we have to put us first, and that means choosing you and your children first," Smith said.

Smith emphasized the importance of understanding protection order processes and ensuring accountability when those orders are violated, which may ultimately require leaving one's home.

"You can't let nobody else love you more than you love yourself, and I wish Amanda would have loved herself just a little bit more to walk away sooner," Ivy said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Michal Dinnsen at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Michal.Dinnsen@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

