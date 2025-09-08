New bowling alley in former Bloomington supermarket is ready to roll

BLOOMINGTON — The time has come to try and bowl a turkey where people once shopped for turkeys.

Hoosier Alley will open its doors on Saturday, September 13. The alley inside of the former Lucky's Market and Marsh building on S. Walnut Street also features amenities such as a roller rink and a laser tag arena.

"I've always been taught to build something to make people say, 'wow,'" said Hoosier Alley owner and developer Titus McCrary.

The McCrary family also owns and operates the Rock-N-Bowl Family Entertainment Center down State Road 37 in Paoli.

McCrary said Hoosier Alley is a dream project built upon a lifetime of bowling experience.

"I started bowling in high school and got a part-time job at a bowling center, and that's where I met my wife Stacy," McCrary recalled. "Just seeing these bowling lanes, it's crazy that we're here, that we get to do this and that it's our job."

In addition to bowling alley management, McCrary also builds bowling lanes for entertainment centers across the country. He said he combined the best amenities he saw on the road into the Hoosier Alley concept.

"Bowling centers struggle making it by themselves," McCrary said. "Bowling is the anchor and will always be the anchor, but everything else is the driving force to make it all work together."

The other features of Hoosier Alley include an arcade, an axe-throwing area, and a restaurant.

"Every morning, one of us in the family would wake up and we'd have a new idea, a new piece that we'd want to add to it," McCrary said.

Emma McCrary, Titus' daughter and Hoosier Alley's sales director, said the all-in-one entertainment center is already attractive for potential parties.

"I e-mail with them back and forth for a little while, but as soon as they come in here, they decide, 'We're going to go ahead and book this,'" Emma McCrary said.

Hoosier Alley's grand opening is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, which will be its opening time going forward. It will stay open until 11 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays, until midnight on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and until 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.