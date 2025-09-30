Residents in Herron-Morton neighborhood push for safety following deadly nearby shooting

HERRON-MORTON — Residents who live in Herron-Morton are working on a new safety initiative focused on ensuring all residents feel comfortable in the neighborhood.

It comes after a shooting at a north side apartment complex last month left one person dead, sparking concerns from residents, as Herron-Morton sits just one street over from where it happened.

“We wanna make sure that not just the people that live around here, but people in our whole neighborhood are safe," Mike Achacoso, president of the Herron-Morton Neighborhood Association, said.

If you walk around Herron-Morton, you'll find that it's a neighborhood many people love.

“I take pride in our community," Anthony Watts said.

“I’m very proud to live here," Achacoso added.

Anthony Watts has lived in the neighborhood for two years; Mike Achacoso has lived there for three. They've watched Herron-Morton grow and develop.

“When I was in college, I had a buddy of mine that lived on Broadway Street," Watts recalled. "And I remember there was only a B&B Liquor Store and a church.”

“We’re a historic neighborhood," Achacoso explained. "We want this neighborhood to continue to flourish. We want people to come and live in our neighborhood because it’s so vibrant and exciting.”

But a shooting last month raised many questions.

"They're [the apartments] on our perimeter," Achacoso said. "Of course, we were concerned."

In August, a 17-year-old was killed at a party at The Grounds apartment complex on Central Avenue. That sits just one street over from the Herron-Morton neighborhood.

It prompted Achacoso to create a new safety initiative with the neighborhood board.

“We, as a neighborhood, wanted to figure out a way to help facilitate, help accelerate, what needs to be done to keep our folks safe here," Achacoso said.

He said they have been working with IMPD and the Mayor's Office to figure out new solutions. They're also looking for residents' input.

“I’d love to see more police presence… and having a crime watch program," Watts said. "Just trying to figure out what we need to keep our neighborhood safe.”

Achacoso told WRTV it's about more than police and patrols: it's about being proactive.

“We wanna make sure that everyone is safe and everyone enjoys, and is proud of, being a part of our historic community," he said.

The neighborhood association said they want to hear from residents. You can reach out to them here to learn more about the program or share any ideas.