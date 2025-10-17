Resistance on the rise: Hoosiers join national push for change for No Kings Day 2.0

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizers across the country are expecting millions to gather this weekend for another round of "No Kings" rallies and marches. It's meant to be a day of resistance against what organizers describe as Trump’s “authoritarian” agenda.

Here in Indianapolis, Hoosiers across the city are getting prepared for the event, with some organizers telling WRTV it could be one of the biggest.

“It’s much more than just a rally, it’s kind of rallying the troops," Amy Courtney, Executive Director of MADVoters, said.

“Being frustrated with the current situation and simultaneously coming together to be hopeful for the future," David Leszcynski stated.

David is not new to fighting for his beliefs.

“Protesting things that we disagree with is the American way," he said.

That's one reason he was at the first "No Kings" rally back in June.

“Being a native Hoosier, it was inspiring to show up and see tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people there expressing their rights," Leszcynski said.

“[It's] really all about community and coming together as a community to stand up for our democracy," Courtney explained.

MADVoters is one of the sponsors for Indianapolis' event, which will be held at the Indiana Statehouse, as it was back in June. Courtney said they expect to see even more people attend this time around. Political science experts WRTV spoke with agreed.

“Right now you have people coming together because they see a lot going on and there’s not, sort of, an immediate way to weigh in or any sort of ability to affect change," Deeb Kitchen, an Associate Professor of Sociology and Director of the Peace and Justice Studies Program at Marian University, explained. “Seeing crowds and a sort of a mass of people concerned about the same thing gets people’s attention.”

“That social proof of seeing others stand up it gives other people the courage to speak up themselves," Courtney said.

With rallies planned all across the state on Saturday, people like Amy and David are ready to see what can happen.

“No matter how long it takes, we are pushing the needle forward and making that positive progress," Courtney stated. "And that’s the important thing.”

“I’m an ordinary person. I’m not special. But I disagree with what’s happening right now, and this is my way of showing that," Leszcynski said.

The times and addresses of protests across the state can be found below.



Indianapolis: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET, Indiana Statehouse

Indianapolis: Noon-3 p.m. ET, Indiana Statehouse

Albion: 11 a.m.-Noon ET, 100 N Orange St

Anderson: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, Madison County Courthouse

Angola: 11 a.m.-1p.m. ET, South Public Square

Auburn: Noon-2 p.m. ET, 100 Main St

Bedford: Noon-2 p.m. ET, Bedford Courthouse Square

Bloomington: 2-4:30 p.m. ET, Courthouse Square

Brookville: 10 a.m.-Noon ET, In Front of the Franklin County Courthouse

Columbus: 11 a.m.-Noon ET, Columbus City Hall

Corydon: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, Corydon Town Square

Crown Point: Noon-2 p.m. CT, Crown Point Courthouse Square

Decatur: Noon-3 p.m. ET, Adams County Courthouse

Delphi: 3-5 p.m. ET, Carroll County Courthouse - Side Walk

Elkhart: 10 a.m.-Noon ET, 350 S Main St

Evansville: 10:30 a.m.-Noon CT, EVPL McCollough

Evansville: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. CT, Vanderburgh County Clerk, 1 NW Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Fort Wayne: 2-5 p.m. ET, Allen County Court Administration

Frankfort: 2-4 p.m. ET, 1 S. Maish Rd

Greencastle: Noon-2 p.m. ET, Putnam County Courthouse

Kokomo: Noon-3:30 p.m. ET, Howard County Courthouse

Lagrange: Noon-2 p.m. ET, 105 N Detroit St

La Porte: Noon-2 p.m. CT, La Porte County Courthouse

Lebanon: Noon-2 p.m.. ET, Courthouse Sq.

Liberty: 10 a.m.-Noon ET, Union County Courthouse

Logansport: Noon-2 p.m. ET, In front of Big Lots, 2525 E Market St.

Madison: 10 a.m.-noon ET, Jaycee Park / Madison Milton Bridge View Parking

Marion: Noon-2 p.m. ET, Grant County Court House

Muncie: Noon-2 p.m. ET, Fallen Heroes Memorial Bridge

New Albany: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET, New Albany City Hall sidewalk

Plainfield: 1-3 p.m. ET, Corner of Main St & Mills St

Richmond: 2-3:30 p.m. ET, Jack Elstro Plaza

South Bend: Noon-1:30 p.m. ET, 211 N Michigan St

Terre Haute: Noon-2 p.m. ET, Vigo County Courthouse

Vincennes: 1-3 p.m. ET, Knox County Courthouse

Warsaw: 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET, Corner of Center and Detroit Streets

Warsaw: 2:30-6:30 p.m. ET, Warsaw Community Public Library

West Lafayette: 2-5 p.m. ET, Margerum Fountain and John T Myers Pedestrian Bridge

