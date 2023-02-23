Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles unable to process driver’s license or permit transactions Feb. 25

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be unable to process driver’s license or permit transactions on Saturday, Feb. 25. They will still be open for driver’s tests and vehicle plates.

The national verification system that connects motor vehicle agencies across the country will be undergoing system maintenance.

The outage will be impacting all BMV transaction locations, including branches, kiosks, myBMV and phone renewal services.

The BMV is asking customers to complete their driver’s license and permit transactions on another day.