Indiana farmers continue to make planting progress in early May

After a week of mainly dry, warmer weather, Indiana farmers made significant planting progress.

As of May 11, 45% of corn is planted across the state, and 41% of soybeans.

WRTV

This shows farmers took full advantage of dry work days, when you compare these numbers to last week. As of May 4, only about a quarter of both corn and beans had been planted. You can look back at last week's report here.

While many farmers have been planting through April, that is not the case for everyone.

The Truax Farm in Hendricks County says it is normal for them to hold off on planting corn until after Mother's Day. Ethan Truax says his family tries to keep their cover crops going as long as possible through spring.

Ethan Truax in Hendricks County

Right on schedule, the family started planting corn the Monday following Mother's Day with lots of dry weather.

"Yesterday was our first day. So far, the rain hasn't stopped us," Ethan Truax explained. He does not think that rain chances this week will significantly delay further planting.

Although it was just the first day of planting for them, they have stayed busy this spring with other things, including: farm maintenance, soil scouting, gardening, beekeeping, caring for livestock, and working with hay (just to name a few).

In photos from Ethan, you'll see his dad, Hal, planting corn into a field of standing cereal rye.

Across the state, planting is going quicker in 2025 compared to 2024. At this time last year, just 34% of corn and 32% of soybeans had been planted.

