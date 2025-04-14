Indiana health professionals try to encourage measles vaccinations amid outbreak

ELLETTSVILLE — There are more than 700 cases of measles in the United States this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including six connected cases in Indiana. Local health officials are doing what they can to stop the outbreak before it gets worse.
"It's a tragedy. We don't need to see measles outbreaks in the year 2025. It was eradicated in this country," said Sara Dillard of the Indiana Immunization Coalition. "We currently have six in Indiana, and I'm worried that six will be a lot more soon."
Health organizations across central Indiana are spreading the word about free measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines after the six measles cases were discovered in Allen County.
The Morgan County Health Department is now advertising its free weekly vaccination clinics on the large digital billboard next to State Road 67 and Samuel Moore Parkway in Mooresville.
Further south, the Monroe County Health Department is hosting a free vaccination clinic at the Ellettsville Public Library on Monday, April 21.
Dillard said her organization has hosted mobile vaccination clinics long before this year's measles outbreak, but it takes on a new significance now.
"We have been routinely busy. I think people really value how important immunizations are," Dillard said. "Measles is only a plane ride away."
