Indiana law banning college IDs for voting back in effect following U.S. Court of Appeals order

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana law banning the use of public college and university identification cards for voting is back in effect following an order from the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit on Monday.

A federal judge blocked the law when he granted a preliminary injunction last week, ruling the plaintiffs would likely succeed because the law "imposes unconstitutional burdens on students and young voters in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments."

The state filed an emergency motion for immediate administrative stay of the preliminary injunction. The motion was granted by the appeals court, and pending appeal, a "reasoned decision will follow within two business days," court documents read.

Senate Bill 10 effectively bans the use of student IDs as a form of voter identification, a practice that has been accepted for 16 years. IDs issued by state colleges are required to include a person's name, photo and a valid expiration date.

Supporters of the law argue that those without permanent residency will cast ballots in communities where they do not live.

Indiana Attorney General called Monday's decision a "big win for election integrity in Indiana."

"This commonsense protection is needed to close loopholes, prevent potential fraud by out-of-state or ineligible voters, ensure every ballot belongs to a verified Hoosier, and preserve public confidence in fair, honest, and transparent elections," Rokita posted on X.

🚨BIG WIN for Election Integrity in Indiana!



Today the 7th Circuit GRANTED our emergency motion and STAYED the preliminary injunction against our commonsense law (Senate Enrolled Act 10), which clarifies that college- and university-issued IDs cannot be used to vote.



Our voter… pic.twitter.com/V4hOefzDX0 — AG Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) April 20, 2026

The plaintiffs, Count Us IN, Women4Change Indiana and IU student Josh Montagne, filed the suit in May 2025.

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