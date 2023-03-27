Indiana State Troopers investigating fatal crash on I-70 near Ronald Reagan Pkwy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 70 near Ronald Reagan Parkway.

ISP, along with other first responders, were called to the scene of a crash at 7:30 p.m. on I-70 eastbound just east of Ronald Reagan Parkway.

The initial 911 call reported a motorcycle, semi and car were all involved in the crash. The motorcyclist was allegedly unresponsive.

According to ISP, when State Trooper Kendra Gonzalez arrived on the scene, she located an adult male lying on the ground unconscious. She began to administer CPR and the deployment of an AED on the man.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there were no other injuries in the crash.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists are currently on scene and working to determine what caused the crash.