Indianapolis International Airport unveils art exhibit that honors local artists with disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport unveiled an art exhibit that celebrates local and diverse artists with physical and intellectual disabilities.

The exhibit includes more than 20 art pieces, including paintings, ceramics and mixed media.

Indianapolis International Airport

It is part of the airport’s arts and culture program, which strives to create an environment where art and culture thrive. The arts and culture program features temporary and permanent art collections displayed throughout the airport.

“The Indy airport is the community’s airport, and this event emphasizes the importance of including adults with disabilities in all areas of our community life, including employment and public art," Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority (IAA) Executive Director, said.

The IAA, Indiana Association of Rehabilitation Facilities (INARF), Ability Indiana and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch came together to make the exhibit a possibility.

The exhibit showcases 22 art pieces from local artists within INARF member organizations. INARF supports more than 70 member organizations who provide services for Hoosiers with disabilities.

To learn more about the Indianapolis International Airport’s art and culture program, click here.