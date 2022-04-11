Indianapolis man, volleyball player dies after fall in Hawaii

OAHU, HAWAII — Members of the Central Indiana volleyball community are mourning the loss of a local athlete.

Jason Gardellis, 32, of Indianapolis died last week after falling from the Olomana Trail in Oahu, according to the Hawaii Medical Examiner's Office.

SportZone Indy, an indoor sports facility in Indianapolis, said Gardellis was always known to have a smile on his face that lit up the court.

"No matter your skill level, he was always trying to help others improve and better themselves. His positive attitude and love for life was easily seen both on and off the court," SportZone said in a Facebook post. "Jason will truly be missed by everyone in the volleyball community he came into contact with."

Provided Photo/SportZone Indy

No funeral arrangements have been announced.