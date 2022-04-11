Watch
Indianapolis man, volleyball player dies after fall in Hawaii

Posted at 1:09 PM, Apr 11, 2022
OAHU, HAWAII — Members of the Central Indiana volleyball community are mourning the loss of a local athlete.

Jason Gardellis, 32, of Indianapolis died last week after falling from the Olomana Trail in Oahu, according to the Hawaii Medical Examiner's Office.

SportZone Indy, an indoor sports facility in Indianapolis, said Gardellis was always known to have a smile on his face that lit up the court.

"No matter your skill level, he was always trying to help others improve and better themselves. His positive attitude and love for life was easily seen both on and off the court," SportZone said in a Facebook post. "Jason will truly be missed by everyone in the volleyball community he came into contact with."

No funeral arrangements have been announced.

