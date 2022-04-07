28 dogs and cats removed from south side home; IACS encouraging adoption to free kennel space

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is calling on residents to visit their website and adopt a pet after the facility was faced with the arrival of 28 new dogs and cats. The animals arrived Wednesday after officers were forced to remove them from a home on the south side of Indianapolis.

According to IACS, they removed 18 dogs and 10 cats along with the Marion County Public Health Department from a south side home on Wednesday. This removal leaves no space for incoming animals.

None of the animals that were removed are up for adoption, which leads to even more crowding at the facility.

“Taking in these extra animals means we have zero kennels available for other animals who may need to come to the shelter,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl. “We are encouraging anyone in the community to come and adopt to help us free up some kennel space.”

Adoptions are currently free, and no appointment is needed.

For those interested in adopting a dog, IACS notes that you will not be able to walk through the dog kennels. Instead, residents are encouraged to visit the pet adoption website and bring a list of dogs they are interested in meeting.

Cat adopters will be able to walk through our cat rooms.

According to IACS, the owner received citations for care and treatment violations.