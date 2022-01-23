All units at southside apartment complex affected by Saturday night fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Nine adults and six children are displaced after a fire damaged a southside apartment complex Saturday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says 10 of the 12 units at Stone Lake Apartments, located in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Way, were occupied and all units were affected.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the roof of an upstairs unit around 9:15 p.m. IFD says the fire was under control within 31 minutes.

No one was injured and IFD says it is unclear if the building had working smoke alarms.

The fire is under investigation.